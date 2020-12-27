STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four Pakistan Army personnel killed in chopper crash during rescue operation

The army said that the military helicopter crashed during a casualty evacuation due to technical reasons in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Published: 27th December 2020 02:14 PM

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Four Pakistan Army personnel were killed when a military helicopter crashed during a casualty evacuation due to technical reasons in Gilgit-Baltistan, the army said on Sunday. The chopper crashed in Minimarg area of Astore district on Saturday evening, the army said in a statement.

It was transporting the body of a soldier to the military hospital in Skardu. The pilot, co-pilot and two soldiers were killed in the accident, the statement said, adding that the crash occurred due to technical reasons.

Gilgit-Baltistan Information minister Fatullah Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

