STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan Peoples Party's Bilawal Bhutto to host opposition leaders in Larkana on Sunday

The gathering of the opposition leaders comes at a time when the People Democratic Movement is preparing for phase two of its ts anti-government drive.

Published: 27th December 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

SINDH: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is all set to host opposition leaders for former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh of Larkana on Sunday. The gathering of the opposition leaders comes at a time when the People Democratic Movement is preparing for phase two of its ts anti-government drive, Geo News reported.

The PDM is an 11-party opposition alliance that has been holding anti-government rallies against the Imran Khan government on the charges of election rigging, corruption and dominance of Pakistan Army in politics of the country.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will receive leaders from other political parties at the venue. The PDM leaders will visit the mausoleum of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay their respects.

After the meeting, a dinner in honour of PDM leaders will be hosted at Bhutto House, Naudero. PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz reached Naudero House, Larkana last night where she, along with her delegation, was received by Bilawal Bhutto and Aseefa Bhutto.

Maryam and Bilawal are among the major leaders that have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised six PDM rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16.

PPP leaders Faryal Talpur and Sherry Rehman also joined the PPP delegation in welcoming the PML-N leader. The PML-N delegation included Captain (retd) Safdar, Pervez Rashid, Maryam Aurangzeb, Muhammad Zubair, Muftah Ismail, and Shah Muhammad Shah.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has considered it better to skip the PPP-hosted gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders at Larkana on Sunday (today) to avoid a similar situation in Sindh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Peoples Party Peoples Democratic Movement Pakistan anti-incumbency Pakistan opposition meet Pakistan united opposition
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp