Global COVID-19 cases top 80.7 million: Johns Hopkins

The global death toll due to the pandemic stood at 1,764,215.

Published: 28th December 2020 12:04 PM

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 80.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.76 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 80,751,164 and 1,764,215, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 19,129,368 and 333,110, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,187,850, while the country's death toll soared to 147,622.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,484,285), Russia (3,019,972), France (2,616,510), the UK (2,295,228), Turkey (2,147,578), Italy (2,047,696), Spain (1,854,951), Germany (1,658,637), Colombia (1,594,497), Argentina (1,583,297), Mexico (1,377,217), Poland (1,257,799), Iran (1,200,465), Ukraine (1,056,265), Peru (1,005,546) and South Africa (1,004,413), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 191,139.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (122,426), Italy (71,925), the UK (70,860), France (62,867), Iran (54,693), Russia (54,080), Spain (49,824), Argentina (42,650), Colombia (42,171), Peru (37,368), Germany (30,033), Poland (27,118), South Africa (26,735) and Indonesia (21,237).

