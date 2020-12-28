STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Green light': EU nations unanimously back post-Brexit trade deal with UK

Germany, which holds the EU presidency, said the decision came during a meeting of EU ambassadors to assess the Christmas Eve agreement.

Published: 28th December 2020

Pro Brexit demonstrators parade their banner past the Treasury building in London.

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: European Union nations have unanimously approve the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom, a prerequisite for the agreement to come into operation on New Years Day.

Germany, which holds the EU presidency, said the decision came during a meeting of EU ambassadors to assess the Christmas Eve agreement.

"Green light," said Germanys spokesman Sebastian Fischer.

"Ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement as of January 1, 2021."

The approval had been expected ever since the deal was announced and all EU leaders warmly welcomed it.

It still needs approval from the EUs legislature, which is expected to come in February.

The U.Ks House of Commons is expected to approve it on Wednesday.

