STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Moderate 5.0 magnitude quake hits Croatia, damages buildings

In Croatia's capital, it awoke residents and sent them fleeing into the streets. Security cameras showed parked cars shaking for several seconds, triggering their alarms.

Published: 28th December 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

For representational purposes

By PTI

ZAGREB: A moderate earthquake hit central Croatia near the capital of Zagreb early Monday, triggering panic and damaging some buildings in towns south of the city.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Croatia seismologists said the magnitude of the quake that struck around 6:30 a.m.(0530 GMT) was 5.0, with the epicenter near the towns of Petrinja and Sisak 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital.

Several smaller tremors were felt after the initial one.

The mayor of Petrinja, Darinko Dumbovic, told state HRT television that we have bricks and tiles in the streets and fallen chimneys. The quake was also felt in neighbouring Bosnia. In Croatia's capital, it awoke residents and sent them fleeing into the streets. Security cameras showed parked cars shaking for several seconds, triggering their alarms.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic promised state help in repairing the damage while he toured the quake-hit regions on Monday.

This year is ending the way it started, Plenkovic said, referring to an earlier earthquake in Croatia that came on top of the coronavirus outbreak that is challenging the EU-member nation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is closely following the situation Monday and stands ready to help.

Stay strong Croatia!, she said on Twitter.

Earlier this year, the Zagreb area was hit by a strong quake on March 22, causing substantial damage.

One person died and at least 27 were injured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Croatia earthquake earthquake
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp