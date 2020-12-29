STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Korea counts daily high of 40 coronavirus deaths

The agency says 17,163 people with active infections remain in quarantine and 330 of them are in serious or critical condition.

Workers wearing protective gears disinfect chairs as a precaution against the coronavirus at the arrival hall of the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: South Korea says 40 more coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, the highest daily fatalities since the pandemic began, as the country is grappling with surging cases in recent weeks.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that it’s logged 1,046 new cases, taking the total caseload to 58,725 with 859 deaths. The country’s daily tally had been below 1,000 in the past two days, apparently because fewer tests were taken over the weekend.

The 40 deaths are a record daily toll. Previous daily records were 24 deaths reported on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22. Some observers say surging fatalities reflect an increase of cases at nursing homes and long-term care centres.

