STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russian investigators open new fraud probe involving Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

Navalny, who is convalescing in Germany after an August poisoning with a nerve agent that he blamed on the Kremlin, ridiculed the new accusations as a sign of Putin's agitation.

Published: 30th December 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Navalny's spokeswoman's Kira Yarmysh said Navalny had been placed in a coma on a ventilator and that tests were being carried out. (File Photo | AP)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MOSCOW: Russian authorities have ramped up the pressure on top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny by leveling new fraud accusations against him.

The Investigative Committee, Russia's main investigative agency, said on Tuesday it has opened a new criminal case against Navalny on charges of large-scale fraud related to his alleged mishandling of some USD 5 million in private donations to his Anti-Corruption Foundation and other organisations.

Navalny, who is convalescing in Germany after an August poisoning with a nerve agent that he blamed on the Kremlin, ridiculed the new accusations as a sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin's agitation.

"It looks like Putin is in hysterics," Navalny commented on Twitter.

Navalny fell sick on Aug 20 during a domestic flight in Russia and two days later was flown still in a coma for treatment to Berlin, where he spent weeks in intensive care.

Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Navalny has accused Putin of ordering his poisoning,.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied the accusation.

"They are trying to put me behind bars for failing to die and continuing to hunt for my killers and for proving that Putin was behind it," Navalny tweeted.

News of the investigation involving Navalny came a day after the country's prison agency accused him of violating the conditions of his suspended sentence in a previous case and gave him one day to report to its office.

In the decade since he started writing about official corruption in Russia and moved into running for political office, Navalny, 44, has been arrested repeatedly and faced various charges.

The Federal Penitentiary Service pointed at an article by doctors from Berlin's Charite hospital that was published in medical journal The Lancet and indicated that Navalny has fully recuperated.

It ordered Navalny to visit its office in line with the terms of a 3 1/2-year suspended sentence he received for a 2014 conviction or face a real jail term if he misses Tuesday's deadline.

Navalny, who previously said that he planned to return to Russia once he fully recovered, scoffed at the demand, saying that the Federal Penitentiary Service's reference to the article in The Lancet amounted to the government accepting he was poisoned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alexei Navalny Vladimir Putin
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp