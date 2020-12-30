STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Turkey, US in talks to discuss sanctions imposed over S-400s

The sanctions target Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries, the head of the presidency and three other senior officials. 

Published: 30th December 2020 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, and Kosova's Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla pose for photographs before their talks, in Ankara

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, and Kosova's Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla pose for photographs before their talks, in Ankara. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ANKARA: Turkey and the United States have formed a joint working group to discuss sanctions that Washington imposed on its ally over its purchase of an advanced Russian air defense system, Turkey’s foreign minister said Wednesday.

In a year-end news conference assessing Turkish foreign policy, Mevlut Cavusoglu also told journalists that Turkey wants “healthier” relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

The U.S. announced sanctions earlier this month to penalize Turkey over its procurement of Russia’s advanced S-400 system, under a U.S. law known as CAATSA which aims to push back on Russian influence. It was the first time that CAATSA had been used to penalize a U.S. ally.

The sanctions target Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries, the head of the presidency and three other senior officials. They also include a ban on most export licenses, loans and credits to the agency.

Ties between the allies have been plagued by numerous other disputes, including the jailing of American citizens and local consular staff, U.S. support for Syrian Kurdish fighters considered to be terrorists by Turkey and the continued U.S. residence of a Muslim cleric accused of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

“In 2020, our ties with the United States were overshadowed by existing problems,” Cavusoglu said. “In 2021, we are prepared to lead our relations with the new administration in a healthier manner and we are prepared to take steps to overcome existing problems.”

Cavusoglu said the proposal to set up the Turkish-U.S. working group came from the American side and that experts from both countries had begun negotiations.

“Because we support dialogue, we said ‘yes’ to the proposal and the negotiations at the level of experts have started,” he said.

Earlier this month, Cavusoglu had said Turkey was considering possible steps to reciprocate against the sanctions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US sanctions Russia air defence system Turkey-US talks
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp