UK Parliament to vote on 'historic' Brexit trade deal with EU

Johnson has urged MPs to back the "historic" bill, which he says is not "a rupture but a resolution" of the UK's relationship with its European neighbours.

Published: 30th December 2020 02:44 PM

UK PM Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recalled Parliament from its Christmas break on Wednesday to get the Brexit free trade agreement (FTA) struck with the European Union cleared through all parliamentary stages for the EU (Future Relationship) Bill to become law in time for January 1 next year.

The 80-page bill, which follows a last-minute deal agreed with the European Union (EU) last week just days before the December 31 deadline of the end of the Brexit transition period, will be debated by members of Parliament (MPs) in the House of Commons followed by the House of Lords.

Johnson has urged MPs to back the "historic" bill, which he says is not "a rupture but a resolution" of the UK's relationship with its European neighbours.

"What we sought was not a rupture but a resolution, a resolution of the old and vexed question of Britain's political relations with Europe, which bedevilled our post-War history," said Johnson, as part of his opening speech in the Commons.



"First we stood aloof, then we became a half-hearted, sometimes obstructive member of the EU.

Now, with this bill, we shall be a friendly neighbour -- the best friend and ally the EU could have-- working hand-in-glove whenever our values and interests coincide while fulfilling the sovereign wish of the British people to live under their own laws, made by their own elected Parliament.

That is the historic resolution delivered by this Bill," he said.

Once the bill is passed by Parliament, the UK-EU trade agreement will come into effect after 2300 GMT on Thursday.

The once-rebellious Brexiteer wing of the Conservative Party has fallen behind the agreement, paving the way for a relatively smooth passage.

Opposition Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has also instructed his MPs to vote in favour of the deal, arguing the alternative would be a no-deal Brexit.

Labour are also planning to seek amendments to the bill that would require the government to provide twice-yearly economic impact assessments of the trading relationship.



However, there is some disquiet with Labour ranks as senior backbenchers had called on him to rethink his position and oppose the bill.

Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), who support Brexit in principle, has said it will not vote in favour of the trade deal due to concerns Northern Ireland remains tied to the EU more closely than the rest of the UK.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) and Liberal Democrats have also indicated they will vote against the legislation.

However, with Johnson's comfortable majority in the Commons, the bill is expected to clear the required parliamentary threshold to become law.

It marks the culmination of four and a half long years of negotiations after the UK voted to leave the EU in June 2016.

 

