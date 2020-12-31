STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Back pain causes pope to skip Vatican New Year''s ceremonies

A spokesperson said pope Francis is suffering from painful sciatica and wont preside at a year-end prayer service Thursday evening in St. Peters Basilica.

Published: 31st December 2020

Pope Francis puts on his face mask as he attends an inter-religious ceremony for peace in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli, in Rome.

Pope Francis puts on his face mask during a ceremony for peace in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli, in Rome. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis is skipping New Years ceremonies due to what the Vatican says is a painful back condition, a spokesman said Thursday.

Matteo Bruni said Francis is suffering from painful sciatica and wont preside at a year-end prayer service Thursday evening in St. Peters Basilica.

The pope also wont celebrate Mass on New Years Day in the basilica for the same reason.

Francis has suffered from the problem in the past.

Sciatica can cause back and leg pain and is due to compression on nerve roots or on the sciatic nerve which runs from the lower spine down the thigh.

Despite the back pain, Bruni said Francis will deliver his scheduled New Year's blessing during an appearance at noon Friday in the library of the Apostolic Palace.

To discourage crowds in St.Peter's Square during a COVID-19 surge in Italy, Francis lately has moved his weekly and holiday blessing appearances to inside the Vatican instead of greeting faithful from a palace window overlooking the square.

The Thursday evening Vespers service and the Friday Mass will go ahead but will be presided over by Vatican cardinals.

