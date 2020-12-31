STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Royal Assent means Brexit all set for New Year's Day

The House of Lords gave the bill an unopposed "third reading" late on Wednesday during a special recall of Parliament from its Christmas break, allowing MPs to debate and then pass the bill

Published: 31st December 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

European Union and UK flags. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Assent to the Brexit Bill passed speedily through both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday means the UK is all set to officially exit the European Union (EU), with New Year's Day on Friday marking what UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dubbed as a new beginning.

Johnson thanked parliamentarians and peers for passing the European Union (Future Relationship) Bill in one day, in a statement urging the nation to seize the moment when the transition period with the 27-member economic bloc comes to an end at 2300 GMT on Thursday.

The destiny of this great country now resides firmly in our hands. We take on this duty with a sense of purpose and with the interests of the British public at the heart of everything we do, said Johnson.

11 pm on December 31 marks a new beginning in our country's history and a new relationship with the EU as their biggest ally. This moment is finally upon us and now is the time to seize it, he said.

The House of Lords gave the bill an unopposed "third reading" late on Wednesday during a special recall of Parliament from its Christmas break, allowing MPs to debate and then pass the bill 521 votes to 73  an overwhelming majority of 448.

It comes four-and-a-half years after the Brexit referendum vote to take the UK out of the EU in June 2016, a period marked by serial resignations and parliamentary defeats faced by Johnson's predecessors Theresa May and David Cameron.

"I think frankly we got Brexit done, let's keep Brexit done and let's press ahead with this government's mission to unite and level-up across our whole country and grasp the opportunities before us," said Johnson, who had won a majority in a general election in December 2019 on the pledge of getting Brexit done.

The Opposition Labour Party failed to amend the bill to include additional protections for workers' rights and environmental standards and support for business preparedness.

Labour leader Keir Starmer described the deal as thin, but said Labour would back it because the alternative would be devastating for the UK.

The parliamentary backing came after the trade pact struck between the two sides was formally signed and flown down from Brussels to the UK.

Johnson then added his formal signature to the free trade agreement for it to come into force for the New Year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
royal assent brexit UK European Union
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of agitating farmers from Punjab doing kirtan at Singhu border on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Delhi Stir: Centre, farmers reach common ground on two out of four issues, next talks on Jan 4
WATCH | Delhi opens first COVID19 vaccination center
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp