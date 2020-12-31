STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump extends visa sanctions on countries refusing to repatriate their nationals

Trump had issued a memorandum in this regard on April 10 which empowered the secretary of state and the homeland security secretary to deny visas to countries refusing to accept their citizens.

Published: 31st December 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has extended visa sanctions on countries refusing to repatriate their citizens who violated laws in the United States. The visa sanctions on such countries were set to expire on December 31.

Trump had issued a memorandum in this regard on April 10 which empowered the secretary of state and the homeland security secretary to deny visas to countries refusing to accept their citizens who violated American laws.

"In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing public health risk it poses to Americans," Trump said in a memorandum issued on Wednesday that his April 10 "memorandum shall continue in force until terminated by the president".

According to the April 10 memorandum, the secretary of state is authorised to "initiate a plan to impose the visa sanctions" if the Homeland Security Department determines a country not accepting returnees is delaying or impeding operations "necessary to respond to the ongoing pandemic".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump US visa sanctions US foreigners repatriation US Homeland Security Department
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of agitating farmers from Punjab doing kirtan at Singhu border on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Delhi Stir: Centre, farmers reach common ground on two out of four issues, next talks on Jan 4
WATCH | Delhi opens first COVID19 vaccination center
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp