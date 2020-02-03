Hong Kong economy shrank 1.2 per cent in 2019, plunges into recession
The financial hub's gross domestic product shrank 1.2 percent on-year, official data showed, while the fourth quarter saw a 2.9 percent contraction.
HONG KONG: Hong Kong on Monday confirmed its economy plunged into recession in 2019 -- the first annual contraction in a decade -- as the city buckled under the twin pressures of the US-China trade war and months of furious pro-democracy protests.
