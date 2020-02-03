Pakistan police foils terror plot, arrests three Taliban terrorists

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan police on Monday claimed to have thwarted a terror attack on a building of an intelligence agency in Punjab province and arrested three Taliban terrorists.

According to a statement by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), an intelligence-based operation was carried out in Gat Wala Bridge in Faisalabad city, 150-km from Lahore, after receiving information that three terrorists were hiding there and planning to target the intelligence office.

It said the CTD along with police raided their hideout and arrested three Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists - identified as Abdul Salam, Maodood Chisiti and Ali Muhammad Khan.

Explosive material including fuse, detonators, two pistols and bullets have been recovered from them, the CTD said.

The arrested terrorists have made important disclosures regarding activities of their outfit in the region, it added.

A case has been registered against them.