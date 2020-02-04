Home World

Hong Kong virus patient dies as local transmissions increase

Hong Kong medics confirmed death of a 39-year-old resident, being treated for the virus, who had travelled last month to Wuhan, returning home on January 23 via a high-speed rail link.

Published: 04th February 2020 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

People wear protective face masks in a bus in Hong Kong, Tuesday. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong on Tuesday became the second place outside mainland China to report the death of a coronavirus patient as officials said they feared local transmissions were increasing in the densely populated city.

The coronavirus has killed more than 425 people in China since spreading from the central city of Wuhan late last year.

It has also spread to more than 25 countries.

Most of the deaths in China have been in Wuhan and the rest of surrounding Hubei province, much of which has been under lockdown for almost two weeks.

But on Tuesday Hong Kong medics confirmed a 39-year-old man being treated for the virus had died.

He was a Hong Kong resident who had travelled last month to Wuhan, returning home on January 23 via a high-speed rail link.

Officials said the man also had diabetes, but had been in stable until his condition suddenly deteriorated.

They said the precise cause of death was unclear and would be passed to the coroner.

So far the only other reported fatality outside of the Chinese mainland has been in the Philippines.

Hong Kong now has 17 confirmed infections, the majority people who were infected in mainland China.

But four cases are suspected to be local transmissions, including two people confirmed on Tuesday afternoon who have no history of recent travel to the mainland.

Chuang Shuk-kwan, from Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection, said the local transmissions were a cause for concern as it could suggest the city's outbreak was becoming self-sustaining.

"We can't rule out the possibility that there will be massive transmission in the near future.

So the next 14 days are very critical," he told reporters.

On Monday, Hong Kong's leader announced the closure of all but two land border crossings to mainland China in a bid to halt the spread.

There has been growing public anger over the government's response to the outbreak, with calls to seal the border entirely -- including barring mainlanders from flying into the international airport.

There is also an acute shortage of masks, while a strike by some medical workers entered its second day on Tuesday with hospital authorities saying some 4,400 staff were absent -- including around 360 doctors and 2,500 nurses.

The authority said the strike was having a "serious impact".

While Hong Kong maintains close economic and cultural links to the Chinese mainland, a seething distrust of the authorities in Beijing permeates the city.

The 2003 outbreak of the SARS virus, which Beijing initially covered up, killed almost 300 people in Hong Kong and left lasting psychological scars on the densely populated city.

Distrust -- and at times open hostility -- towards mainlanders has been worsened by years of political unrest as Hong Kongers chafe under Beijing's rule, and protest for greater democratic freedoms.

(AFP) RS 02041602 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus outbreak Hong Kong
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp