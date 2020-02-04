Singapore announces first local coronavirus transmissions
The Ministry of Health said it had found six additional cases, four of them involving human-to-human transmission in Singapore, bringing the total infections to 24 in the city-state.
Published: 04th February 2020 05:54 PM | Last Updated: 04th February 2020 05:54 PM
SINGAPORE: Singapore on Tuesday announced the first local transmissions of the deadly coronavirus from China.
"Though four of these cases constitute a local transmission cluster, there is as yet no evidence of widespread sustained community transmission in Singapore," the ministry said in a statement.
Singapore's Changi Airport started screening flights from Wuhan at the beginning of January.