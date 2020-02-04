Home World

Two women killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory

The university said the student center would be available for displaced students and that counselors were available there.

A law enforcement officer patrols the Pride Rock residence hall at Texas A&M-Commerce after a deadly shooting in Commerce, Texas.

A law enforcement officer patrols the Pride Rock residence hall at Texas A&M-Commerce after a deadly shooting in Commerce, Texas. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COMMERCE: Two women were killed and a child was wounded in a shooting Monday morning at a university dormitory in Texas, officials said.

A recommendation for students and employees to shelter in place was lifted early Monday afternoon at Texas A&M University-Commerce, and police said there appeared to be no other threats. Officials have not identified the suspected shooter.

University police Chief Bryan Vaughn said officers responding to a call at about 10:17 a.m. found two dead women in a room at Pride Rock residence hall on the campus in Commerce, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. He said a boy about 2 years old was also in the room and was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Vaughn did not take questions after a news conference and did not say if the women were students.

The university canceled classes after the shooting and later said classes will not resume until Thursday.

The university lifted the shelter-in-place recommendation about an hour and a half after it was announced on Twitter. But the university said that even with the lifting of the recommendation, the residence hall and the surrounding area was still blocked off due to the ongoing investigation.

Larry Cooper III, a freshman who lives in the Pride Rock residence hall, told the Dallas Morning News that he left his room Monday just before the shelter-in-place was announced. He said he was waiting in a friend's room on the first floor of the residence hall.

“There’s police blocking the doorways, but other than that we’re all just kind of sitting in and waiting on the news to happen,” Cooper said.

Last October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students.

