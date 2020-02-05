Anti-CAA protesters forcibly removed in Azamgarh, hundreds detained

By IANS

AZAMGARH: The UP police forcibly removed about 200 anti-CAA women protesters from Jauhar Park of Bilariyaganj town of Azamgarh in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The police lathi-charged the protesters and used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The police have also detained hundreds of protesters including women and children.

Rashtriya Ulama Council general secretary Maulana Tahir Madni has also been detained.

According to sources, the police crackdown began at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Women protesters said that a posse of policemen had started pressuring them to vacate the protest site. When they refused, the police used tear gas shells and batons and rubber bullets against them.

Several protesters were injured in the ensuing melee and others fled to save their lives.

No senior Azamgarh officer was ready to speak on the issue.