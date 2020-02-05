Home World

Imran Khan slams PM Modi, says 'he committed fatal mistake by revoking special status of J-K'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also claimed that the chain of events would 'finally result in the independence of Kashmir.'

Published: 05th February 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi committed a "fatal mistake" by revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in Muzaffarabad, Khan also alleged that Modi did it because he got mandate after using Pakistan as a scapegoat in election.

"Modi made a fatal mistake, one that he could not step back from...He cannot go back from where he has taken India. The genie of Hindu nationalism is out of bottle and it cannot be put back," he said.

Khan also claimed that the chain of events would "finally result in the independence of Kashmir."

His remarks came as Pakistan observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day, with the top leaders extending their support to the Kashmiri people.

The day is observed every year on February 5 by Pakistan.

"It is my faith that Kashmir will become free after the August 5 action by Modi. If he had not taken this step, we would not have been able to highlight it to the world," he said, adding that it was "our duty" to inform the world about it.

Indian abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

In his address, Khan also criticised Modi's statement to conquer Pakistan in 7-10 days.

"No normal man can say such a thing," he said.

Addressing the National Cadet Corps in New Delhi, Modi last month said the Indian armed forces won't take more than week-10 days to make Pakistan bite dust.

Khan said that Pakistan should not give any opportunity to India to divert world's attention from Kashmir.

"Either they will launch false flag operation or launch crackdown in Kashmir by using the threat of terrorism," he claimed.

He said it was a political and diplomatic fight, and Pakistan should avoid the trap laid by India.

Khan once again talked at length about the RSS and linked it to Nazi philosophy.

"Thrice I explained to (US President Donald) Trump the issue of Kashmir," he said.

Khan also demanded immediate lifting of the restrictions and communications blackout in Kashmir.

President Arif Alvi in his message said India by abrogating Article 370 has directly contravened the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his message reaffirmed Pakistan's unstinted political, diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Narendra Modi Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp