World Health Organization issues appeal for USD 675 million to fight novel coronavirus

WHO chief Tedros said USD 60 million of the funds would be for WHO operations while the remainder would go to countries requiring assistance to guard against the deadly virus.

Published: 05th February 2020 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

While much is yet to be known about the novel coronavirus in China's Wuhan city, human-to-human transmission has been confirmed. Early studies have revealed that the virus can cause severe respiratory illness.

WHO has called for donations to fund the strategic preparedness and response plan over the next three months. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GENEVA: The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for USD 675 million in donations for a plan to fight the novel coronavirus, mainly through investment in countries considered particularly "at risk".

"Today we're launching a strategic preparedness and response plan. We're requesting USD 675 million to fund the plan for the next three months," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference in Geneva.

"Our message to the international community is invest today or pay more later," Tedros said, adding that the funding appeal was "much less than the bill we will have to pay if we do not invest in preparedness now".

Tedros said USD 60 million of the funds would be for WHO operations while the remainder would go to countries requiring assistance to guard against the deadly virus.

He said WHO was sending 500,000 masks and 40,000 respirators to 24 countries from its warehouses in Dubai and Accra.

Tedros also hailed a USD 100 million donation from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced earlier on Wednesday for virus testing, treatment and vaccine research.

Asked about Britain's call for its nationals to leave China, Tedros said: "That blanket approach may not help.We encourage all countries to make decisions based on evidence."

He said an international expert mission being organised by WHO would be leaving for China "very, very soon".

