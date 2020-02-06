Home World

After Senate acquittal, how far will unleashed Donald Trump go?

History books will record that the Republicans' Senate majority delivered not guilty verdicts on the two charges.

Published: 06th February 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

A group of residents gather along the street to cheer at the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City to thank Sen. Mitt Romney for his vote on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump was acquitted of high crimes in his impeachment trial Wednesday -- but could the unpredictable president now decide he's above the law?

The question hangs over a nervous, divided Washington.

History books will record that the Republicans' Senate majority delivered not guilty verdicts on the two charges.

For Trump, those votes are a vindication of his insistence that he did nothing wrong in trying to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on Democratic election rival Joe Biden.

But even several Republicans concede that Trump's behavior was wrong, if not impeachable. One of them, Mitt Romney, broke ranks to convict.

And with the folding up of the impeachment court, Trump's critics say the unchastened president is now likely to abuse his office without fear.

"He will not change," said Adam Schiff, the Democratic congressman who led the impeachment case. "A man without character or ethical compass will never find his way."

Rick Wilson, a Republican strategist opposing Trump, wrote a Daily Beast column Wednesday in which he imagined an "unhinged and unbound" Trump dreaming that "vengeance is coming."

- Rules broken -

Ever since his shock rise to power in 2016, Trump has relished breaking norms -- or, critics say, laws.

That goes all the way from swearing in public to pushing the byzantine scheme in Ukraine against Biden that ultimately led to his impeachment.

Trump comes from a business background where the CEO is used to getting what he wants. As a reality TV show personality, he played the character of an omnipotent boss firing employees with a mere point of his finger.

With no political experience, he clearly chafed at the traditions, endless rules and multiple layers of security surrounding the presidency.

In the early days, reported journalist Bob Woodward, frantic aides would literally swipe damaging documents from Trump's desk before he could sign them, like a letter abruptly ending a trade agreement with South Korea.

One by one, though, those pushing back from inside the White House disappeared. If they didn't resign, like defense secretary James Mattis, they were fired, like national security advisor John Bolton.

Outside the White House, Trump likewise imposed his will.

A huge investigation into his commercial and political relationship with Russians -- and allegations that his election campaign colluded with Kremlin operatives -- ended in a whimper.

His impeachment, launched by Democrats after a whistleblower revealed the secretive machinations in Ukraine, also petered out.

Trump once again had proved himself stronger.

- Lessons learned? -

Republican Senator Susan Collins was one of several from her party who criticized Trump's actions with Ukraine. Her hope, though, is that the experience will temper his future conduct.

"I believe that the president has learned from this case," she said. "The president has been impeached. That's a pretty big lesson."

Another Republican senator, Joni Ernst, says Trump will likely "go through the proper channels" from now on when he makes foreign contacts, unlike during his Ukraine caper.

Schiff and many others on his side have no such confidence. "He has done it before and he will do it again," the Democrat said.

Maureen Dowd, a veteran New York Times columnist and often scathing Trump critic, labelled Trump a "Godzilla" ready to run wild.

"The Republican Party has now lost whatever control they could exert over this president, any oversight they could have. It's gone."

But John Mueller, a political science professor at Ohio State University, told AFP that Washington's political class should take a deep breath.

"I doubt that Trump will be more unbound," Mueller said.

"He's already run all over immigration and tariff rules, etcetera," he said. "He may have learned his lesson."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Republicans US Senate Joe Biden
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp