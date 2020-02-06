Home World

China to cut tariffs on USD 75 billion in US imports

On Tuesday, a top US trade official said the virus outbreak will delay Beijing's plans to buy goods from the US under phase one deal.

Published: 06th February 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

US China flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Thursday said it will halve punitive tariffs on USD 75 billion in US imports from February 14, a month after Beijing and Washington signed a truce in their long-running trade war.

The reduction will apply to levies of five per cent and 10 per cent that were imposed on more than 1,700 items in September, according to the State Council Tariff Commission.

Products that had been hit by the 10 per cent tariffs included fresh seafood, poultry and soybeans.

Tariffs also applied to items such as tungsten lamps for scientific and medical purposes, as well as some types of aircraft.

The move is aimed at "promoting the healthy and stable development of China-US economic and trade relations", the Commission said in a statement.

It added that the reduction will kick in at 0501 GMT on February 14 -- the same day Washington is expected to halve tariffs on USD 120 billion worth of Chinese products.

The Commission added it "hopes that both parties will be able to abide by their agreement, strive to implement its relevant content, (and) boost market confidence".

Other retaliatory tariffs, however, remain in place.

The US and China in January signed a partial deal that dialled down tensions in their bruising trade war, with Beijing agreeing to buy an additional USD 200 billion in American goods over the next two years.

As part of the phase one deal, the US would halve its tariffs on USD 120 billion of Chinese goods to 7.5 per cent, and the Trump administration called off added tariffs that would have taken effect last December.

At President Donald Trump's annual State of the Union address this week, he said US-China relations are the "best" ever currently.

China's latest tariff reductions come as it grapples with a shortage of resources in a fight against a new coronavirus, which has claimed more than 560 lives.

On Tuesday, a top US trade official said the virus outbreak will delay Beijing's plans to buy goods from the US under phase one deal.

But Washington expects "minimal impact" from the virus on the US economy.

China's recent virus outbreak has caused Beijing to impose travel restrictions across cities, with millions of consumers staying home during its otherwise busy Spring Festival holiday.

This is expected to take a hit on China's already slowing economy, as companies and factories delayed resumption of operations.

Over the weekend, Beijing announced that US imports that can be used in its fight against the deadly virus will be also be exempted from retaliatory tariffs imposed in the trade war.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Beijing Washington US imports
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp