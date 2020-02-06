Home World

Pakistan man comes under Indian government radar for funding anti-India activities in US

Some well-connected Indian community members alleged the Pakistani national was using huge funds to finance anti-Kashmir activities for the last several years.

Published: 06th February 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

Image of Pakistan flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: The Indian-American community here has welcomed the reported move of the Indian authorities to track the activities of a Houston-based Pakistani event manager for allegedly funding anti-India activities in the US.

The community members said they have repeatedly raised, with both the foreign and the union home ministries, the issue of Rehan Siddiqui, who organises Bollywood galas in the US, raising funds from his events for perpetrating activities against India in America.

However, they said, nothing was being done and what irked them most was Siddiqui's continuing event bookings with Bollywood stars and singers.

Now, with the Pakistani national coming under the Indian government's radar, the Indian-American community said they are "relieved".

"You can't allow any anti-India activities go unnoticed for long and this promoter (Siddiqui) was under investigation for a long time, but results take time," official sources said.

According to reports, Indian authorities are tracking the activities of Siddiqui, who is also a radio station owner, in the US.

Some well-connected Indian community members alleged the Pakistani national was using huge funds to finance anti-Kashmir activities for the last several years.

His activities, they claimed, gained further momentum after the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Navan D Kaur, a community member, alleged that Siddiqui helped to organise an anti-India rally during the "Howdy Modi" event here last September.

A prominent Indian-American community activist said, "The Indian community in Houston is relieved to know that Rehan finally caught the attention of the Indian government for his alleged connection with the Pakistani security agencies and we thank the Indian government for investigating his years of anti-India activities here."

Rajiv Verma, a community activist, said Siddiqui became a "darling" of the Bollywood due to his monopoly over Indian media and the entertainment sector in Houston.

Siddiqui, he said, is making money off the Indian diaspora's fascination for film stars and is using his prosperity to attack the country in return.

Arun Mundra, a global community leader associated with various Indian-American organisations, said, "Patriotism and humanity is our top priority. We cannot enjoy any such entertainment which supports terrorism."

As per media reports on Wednesday, Bollywood star Salman Khan has cancelled a planned show in Houston that was set to be organised by Siddiqui.

The event, 'Up Close & Personal with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan', was scheduled for April 10.

The Indian diaspora in Houston welcomed Khan's move.

Uma Bhotla, an Indian national based in Houston, said, "I'm happy that the show has been cancelled."

Echoing her voice, a Bollywood fan said, "When it comes to the country, Salman Khan never leaves an opportunity to make fans feel proud. Again he cancelled show in Houston, organised by Siddiqui, who is allegedly raising funds from events to finance anti-India activities in the US."

According to community activist Verma, the unsuspecting Indian diaspora had no clue "whom they were feeding".

With Khan's decision, a small spanner has been thrown in the works of anti-India elements present in Houston, he said.

Siddiqui in 2019 also hogged headlines after singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh announced the postponement of his show in the US after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) called him to cancel the gig, allegedly organised by him.

The FWICE asked the "Arjun Patiala" actor to pull out from the show in national interest amid growing tensions between the two countries following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Siddiqui's upcoming events involving Bollywood stars include 'Nayaab Lamhe' with ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas on March 13 and a show with rapper Badshah on March 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti Indian Activities in US
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp