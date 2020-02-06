After Senate acquittal, Trump says he suffered 'terrible ordeal' in impeachment
In his first public comments since being acquitted by the Senate of abuse of office, he said he had been 'put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people.'
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Thursday that he suffered a "terrible ordeal" during his impeachment.
"They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing very badly hurt our nation," he said at a televised prayer breakfast with a Who's Who of Washington power brokers.
Speaking in an unusually raspy voice, Trump noted that he would be giving a statement at the White House later.
He said he would discuss his determination that what happened during his impeachment cannot be allowed to "go on."