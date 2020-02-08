Woman manhandled by police then arrested in Maldives for wearing bikini
A video of the incident went viral where a woman is seen struggling against three police officers of which one is trying to cover her up with a beach towel.
MALDIVES: A female tourist was arrested from non-resort island of Maafusi here for wearing bikini.
Maldives Police Service Commissioner Mohamed Hameed even made a public apology after the arrest of the woman.
We do understand that tourists should not be wearing bikinis in public in an inhabited island of #Maldives . But this is cruelty by @PoliceMv . @UNHumanRights @amnesty @cnni @AnaCabrera @UN_Women @dertouristikch pic.twitter.com/GQc1w1XQEv— MuazHaleem (@muazhalym) February 6, 2020
The woman in the video was shouting in a British accent, "You are sexually assaulting me."
The wearing of bikinis is not illegal on the island but it is "strictly prohibited" in all areas other than in holiday resorts.