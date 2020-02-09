Home World

British Airways records fastest New York-London flight at 1290km/hr

According to the data available with online flight tracker service Flightradar24, a British Airways Boeing 747 that departed from the JFK Airport on Saturday reached Heathrow shortly after 11.20 p.m.

Published: 09th February 2020 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

British Airways

British Airways (File | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: As the worst storm in seven years set its eyes on the UK and Europe, a British Airways (BA) flight utilised the strong tail winds and reached Heathrow airport from New York in a record four hours and 56 minutes -- at a subsonic speed of over 1,290 km per hour.

According to the data available with online flight tracker service Flightradar24, a British Airways Boeing 747 that departed from the JFK Airport on Saturday reached Heathrow shortly after 11.20 p.m.

Another Virgin Atlantic Airbus A350 flight landed at Heathrow moments later, only a minute less than the time the BA flight took, and three minutes quicker than another Virgin plane which arrived at 5.12 a.m. on Sunday, reports The Independent.

Both BA and Virgin broke the previous New York to London record held by Norwegian airlines, which reached London Gatwick from JFK Airport in 5 hours 13 minutes in January 2018.

However, flights going towards the US faced heavy head winds, resulting in more than two and a half hours longer flight to the US East Coast.

Forecasters have warned the impacts of Ciara "will be felt across the whole of the UK" when it reaches England and Wales on Monday, with a month's worth of rain expected to fall in one day, reports the Metro newspaper.

The UK Met Office said there is a risk of danger to life from towering waves, flying debris and treacherous road conditions.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
British Airways Boeing 747 New York-London flight
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp