Home World

British man may have passed coronavirus to 11 people in 3 European countries

The British national, who has not been named, works for the gas analysis company Servomex, and was one of the first people from the country to test positive for the virus.

Published: 11th February 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus: A medical personnel wearing a protective suit checks his mask as he waits in Hong Kong. (Photo| AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: A British businessman may have unwittingly spread the new strain of coronavirus to at least 11 people in three European countries in the course of his travels, as per public Health Authorities and accounts in British media.

The British national, who has not been named, works for the gas analysis company Servomex, and was one of the first people from the country to test positive for the virus, the Washington Post reported, citing British media.

READ| Global spread of the coronavirus: Which countries have been most affected?

As per the details in a report by the Guardian, the man travelled to Singapore on a three-day business trip on January 20, where he is thought to have contracted the virus. From Singapore, he reportedly stopped at a ski resort near Mont Blanc in French Alps.

According to the French Health Ministry, five British citizens, including a 9-year-old, also stayed at the chalet and have been tested positive for the virus.

From France, the businessman travelled to Geneva, where he took a flight to London's Gatwick Airport on January 28. Nearly 200 people were on board the plane.

A total of 11 Britons in England, France, Spain are believed to have caught the infection from the businessman. Authorities in the UK and other countries are now getting in touch with those who may have come into close contact with the businessman during the course of his travels.

Researchers say that the incubation period for the virus can last from about three to 14 days. The case of the British national has prompted concerns about the danger posed by so-called superspreaders -- those who play an outsize role in transmitting the infection.

Coronavirus first originated in China in December last year where it has killed over a thousand people, while cases have been registered in several countries across the world, including India.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
virus Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp