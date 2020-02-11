Home World

Global spread of the coronavirus: Which countries have been most affected?

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 460 infections reported in nearly 30 places.

Coronavirus

A sand sculpture expressing solidarity with China made by Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri beach. (Photo| AFP)

By AFP

The new coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year has killed more than 1,000 people and spread around the world.

The latest figures from China show there are more than 42,600 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 460 infections reported in nearly 30 places. There have been two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

Here are the areas where 2019-nCoV, the virus's provisional scientific designation, has been confirmed:

CHINA

As of Tuesday, more than 42,600 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan. 

Most of the 1,016 who have died in China were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.

The fatalities include a US citizen -- believed to be the first confirmed death of a foreigner.

ASIA-PACIFIC

Cruise ship Diamond Princess, quarantined off Japan: 135

Singapore: 45

Hong Kong: 42, including one death

Thailand: 32

South Korea: 28

Japan: 25

Taiwan: 18

Malaysia: 18

Australia: 15

Vietnam: 14

Macau: 10

India: 3

Philippines: 3, including one death

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

NORTH AMERICA 

United States: 12

Canada: 7

EUROPE 

Germany: 14

France: 11

Britain: 8

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Finland: 1

Sweden: 1

Belgium: 1

MIDDLE EAST

United Arab Emirates: 8

