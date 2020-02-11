Home World

Over 10,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka in January 2020

Monaragala, in the Uva Province of the country, was the only district that did not report any dengue cases, while all other districts in the country recorded over 15 patients in January.

By IANS

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Health Ministry said Tuesday that 10,607 dengue cases were reported from across the country last month, a 90 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The Ministry's Epidemiology Unit said the highest number of cases were reported from Colombo at 1,693, followed by Trincomalee (1,278), Jaffna (1,061), Batticaloa (1,044), Kandy (662) and Gampaha (74), reports Xinhua news agency.

Health officials called on the public to be vigilant on mosquito breeding sites and take steps to clean those sites and keep the environment clean on a regular basis.

In 2019, 90 people died and over 99,000 others were affected by the mosquito-borne virus in Sri Lanka, with the National Dengue Control Unit launching several programmes to eradicate mosquito's breeding grounds.

