Three military personnel among 5 killed in Kabul blast

By ANI

KABUL: Five people, including three military personnel, were killed and 12 others sustained injuries in a suicide attack in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said.

Among the 12 people injured in the incident, five are civilians, Interior Ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi said, as reported by Tolo News.

An initial report by the Afghan news broadcaster had said that the incident occurred at 7:00 am (local time) near Marshal Fahim military academy in the southwest of Kabul.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Further details are awaited.