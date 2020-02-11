Home World

US President Donald Trump to visit India from February 24-25

Last month, the MEA had said officials on both sides are in contact through diplomatic channels to finalise the US President's trip.

Published: 11th February 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NRG Stadium.

President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NRG Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

New Delhi: The White House on Tuesday said that US President Donald Trump will be on a two-day visit to India from February 24.

"President @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS will travel to India from February 24-25 to visit Prime Minister @narendramodi! The trip will further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership & highlight the strong & enduring bonds between the American & Indian people," White House tweeted.

Last month, the MEA had said officials on both sides are in contact through diplomatic channels to finalise the US President's trip.

"Speculations have been made on this for months... When PM Modi met US President Trump, he had invited him to India. Both the countries are in contact over this. We will share with you as and when we get concrete information," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar during a briefing in New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump India Narendra Modi USA
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp