US President Donald Trump to visit India from February 24-25

By Express News Service

New Delhi: The White House on Tuesday said that US President Donald Trump will be on a two-day visit to India from February 24.

"President @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS will travel to India from February 24-25 to visit Prime Minister @narendramodi! The trip will further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership & highlight the strong & enduring bonds between the American & Indian people," White House tweeted.

Last month, the MEA had said officials on both sides are in contact through diplomatic channels to finalise the US President's trip.

"Speculations have been made on this for months... When PM Modi met US President Trump, he had invited him to India. Both the countries are in contact over this. We will share with you as and when we get concrete information," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar during a briefing in New Delhi.