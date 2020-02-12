Home World

Coronavirus: Death toll in China reaches 1,113

With this, the overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 44,653 by the end of Tuesday.

Published: 12th February 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

A sand sculpture expressing solidarity with China made by Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri beach. (Photo| AFP)

By IANS

BEIJING: Chinese health authorities Wednesday said it received reports of 2,015 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 97 deaths from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

With this, the overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 44,653 by the end of Tuesday, and 1,113 people died of the disease.

Among the 97 deaths reported on Tuesday, 94 were in Hubei Province and one in Henan, Hunan and Chongqing respectively, according to China's National Health Commission, reported Xinhua news agency.

Another 3,342 new suspected cases were reported Tuesday, said the commission. Also on Tuesday, 871 patients became seriously ill, while 744 people were discharged from hospital after recovery.

The commission added that 8,204 patients remained in severe condition, and 16,067 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

A total of 4,740 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The commission said 451,462 close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 30,068 were discharged from medical observation Tuesday, with 185,037 others still under medical observation.

By the end of Tuesday, 49 confirmed cases including one death had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 18 in Taiwan.

One patient in Macao and one in Taiwan have been discharged from hospital after recovery.

