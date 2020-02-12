Home World

Indian-American suggests renaming of Citizenship Amendment Act to Refugee Act

The CAA should have been named as Neighbour Persecuted Religious Minority Refugee Act, Kand said during a panel discussion on the amended citizenship law.

Published: 12th February 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A prominent Indian-American has suggested renaming the CAA as the Neighbour Persecuted Religious Minority Refugee Act, saying it would establish a right perception difficult to challenge.

The remarks of Khanderao Kand, director of non-profit organisation Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), came in the wake of widespread protests held across India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The CAA should have been named as Neighbour Persecuted Religious Minority Refugee Act, Kand said during a panel discussion on the amended citizenship law and abrogation of article 370 in a Virginia suburb of Washington DC on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Universities organised special programmes to build support for CAA: HRD Ministry

Branding the CAA as a refugee act would have established a right perception difficult to challenge for its opponent, he said, adding that this name would have been appropriate as it gives citizenship to the refugees and does not take away anyone's citizenship.

India-born Nissim Reuben, who is an assistant director of the American Jewish Committee's (AJC) Asia Pacific Institute, mentioned that India is right on actions but short on building right perception, emphasising on the need of India and Indian diaspora to engage in public awareness campaigns.

Political analyst Sant Gupta, at the event organized by FIIDS -- a policy, advocacy and awareness forum for India and Indian diaspora-related issues -- said the Indian diaspora needs to be actively engaged in political activism.

ALSO READ | CAA can't be questioned or deliberated, LG Kiran Bedi tells Puducherry CM

India-born policy analyst and a founding member and former president of Indo-American Kashmir Forum Dr Vijay Sazawal said that the constitutional provision, under which Kashmir trifurcation was done, has been used by the Government of India in the past and hence there is a precedent that will stand in any judicial scrutiny.

A Gilgit-Baltistan activist Senge Sering mentioned that India not only has a legitimate right on the region but also should protect the region from being exploited by China under the multi-billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor which is part of its world empire building vision of One Belt One Border initiative.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA Citizenship Act Citizenship Amendment Act Refugee Act
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp