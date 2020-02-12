Home World

Tibet's sole Coronavirus patient discharged from hospital 

The 34-year-old patient is from Suizhou city in Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus. He travelled from Wuhan to Lhasa, the provincial capital of Tibet by train from January 22 to 24.

Published: 12th February 2020 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: The only patient infected with the novel coronavirus in Tibet was discharged from hospital on Wednesday after 18 days of treatment.

The 34-year-old patient is from Suizhou city in Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus.

He travelled from Hubei's capital Wuhan to Lhasa, the provincial capital of Tibet by train from January 22 to 24.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus - DMK seeks Centre's help for evacuating Indians on quarantined ship off Japan

On January 25, he developed symptoms of cough and fever, and later went to the designated medical institution in the region and was hospitalised.

He was confirmed to be infected with the new virus on January 29, becoming the first and only confirmed case in the region.

"When I learned that I was a confirmed case, I felt great stress and was very upset. The medical staff gave me meticulous care. I sincerely thank the doctors, nurses and the Tibetan people," state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the patient as saying.

ALSO READ: China welcomes support from BRICS to its efforts to combat Coronavirus

"After receiving treatment, the patient's temperature has returned to normal for 14 days, and two nucleic acid tests had negative results," Puncog Zhaxi, president of the Third People's Hospital of Tibet said.

"In accordance with the country's latest novel coronavirus pneumonia diagnosis and treatment scheme and consultation of an expert team, the patient has met the standard of cured and can be discharged from hospital," Puncog Zhaxi said.

As of Tuesday, Tibet has not reported any new or suspected cases or deaths caused by the virus for the 13th consecutive day, the Xinhua report said.

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has gone up to 1,113 with 97 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases of infection jumped to 44,653, health officials said on Wednesday.

The virus was officially named "COVID-19" by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday.

After naming the virus as "COVID-19", WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "We had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease".

The CO stands for corona, the VI for virus and the D for disease, Ghebreyesus said in Geneva.

Several countries have banned arrivals from China while major airlines have suspended flights to the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus outbreak Tibet Tibet Coronavirus cases
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp