Home World

Sikhs donning Kobe Bryant t-shirts pay tributes to basketball legend at US Gurdwara

41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in the January 26 helicopter crash in the Santa Monica Mountains west of Los Angeles.

Published: 13th February 2020 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Late NBA star and basketball player Kobe Bryant. (File photo| AFP)

Late NBA star and basketball player Kobe Bryant. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Several Sikhs wearing Kobe Bryant t-shirts in the US state of California organised a prayer meeting for the basketball legend who was killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles last month.

The meet was organised in Gurdwara Nanaksar in Fresno city on Monday, ahead of a memorial service for Bryant and his daughter Gianna on February 24 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in the January 26 helicopter crash in the Santa Monica Mountains west of Los Angeles.

Multiple reports suggested that the chopper was flying under cloudy conditions.

Bryant was a household name in every Sikh home, according to basketball media outlet Ball Don't Stop which posted on Twitter a picture of the Gurdwara showing Sikh worshippers praying for the basketball legend.

"Sikhs praying for Kobe and the victims at the temple. This hits home. Kobe Bryant was a household name in every Sikh home. Your grandpa and grandma didn't know what hoop was, but they knew Kobe.

"They know how special he was," it said in a tweet.

Ekam Nagra, the founder of Ball Don't Stop media outlet, praised Bryant in a video message posted on his Instagram and Twitter handles, saying he considers him the best player of the sport ever.

"We have not seen this type of mastery at this level, Michael (Jordan) included. I have never seen a guy that polished, that complete. He was fundamentally sound, knowing when to make a certain move, knowing how to counter that move.

"This dude had everything in the toolbox unmatched. I am sorry Michael did not see these types of dudes in the opposition," Nagra said.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried last week near their family home in Newport Beach, California in a private ceremony, according to media reports.

His wife Vanessa on Monday expressed her grief on Instagram, saying "my brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone".

Bryant played with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kobe Bryant kobe Bryant death US gurudwaras
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp