UK regulators probe Barclays CEO Jes Staley's link to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

They were acquainted when Barclays chief executive Jes Staley ran the private bank division of JP Morgan before joining Barclays.

Published: 13th February 2020 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 07:42 PM

(Left) Barclays CEO Jes Staley and (right) late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (Photos | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Britain's financial watchdog is investigating whether Barclays chief executive Jes Staley disclosed full details of his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said Thursday.

The two men were acquainted when Staley ran the private bank division of JP Morgan before joining Barclays.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, Barclays said that "as has been widely reported, earlier in his career Mr Staley developed a professional relationship with Mr Epstein."

The bank said Staley had had no contact with Epstein after joining Barclays in December 2015.

Barclays said the Financial Conduct Authority had asked about the relationship, and the company had responded.

But it said the FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority were now investigating "Mr Staley's characterisation to the company of his relationship with Mr Epstein and the subsequent description of that relationship in the company's response to the FCA."

Epstein died in a New York jail in August while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. US authorities ruled the death a suicide.

