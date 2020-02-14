Home World

Coronavirus outbreak: China's s death toll nears 1,500

The new cases included 3,095 clinically diagnosed ones which have been considered as confirmed, state run Xinhua news agency reported.

Published: 14th February 2020 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Medicos at the Coronavirus help desk at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

For representational purpose. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

BEIJING: Death toll in China's coronavirus epidemic has gone up to 1,483 with Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reporting 116 new fatalities, the country's health officials said on Friday.

The hard-hit province reported 4,823 new confirmed cases on Thursday, the provincial health commission said.

The new cases included 3,095 clinically diagnosed ones which have been considered as confirmed, state run Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in the province to 51,986, the report said. The new cases have pushed the number of infections in the country to 64,627 in total. The National Health Commission has not yet announced the nationwide figures.

On Thursday the commission had announced 254 fatalities as authorities adopted a new diagnosis method amid concerns. Of the total deaths, 242 were from Hubei province and 12 from other provinces.

The World Health Organization on Thursday had said that a sharp rise in reported COVID-19, (official name for coronavirus) cases in China was due to a change in counting methods and it did not represent a big shift in the epidemic.

"This does not represent a significant change in the trajectory of the outbreak," Michael Ryan, head of WHO's health emergencies programme told a press conference in Geneva.

"We're not dealing, from what we understand, with a spike in cases of 14,000 on one day," he said.

"This increase that you've all seen in the last 24 hours is largely, in part, down to a change in how the cases are being reported," he said.

Ryan also said that he expected members of a WHO-led international mission to arrive in China over the weekend. A 15-member advance WHO team already reached China on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak China Coronavirus outbreak death toll
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp