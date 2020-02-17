Coronavirus: Flight carrying Americans from cruise ship quarantined in Japan lands in California

By Associated Press

TRAVIS AIR BASE: Chartered flight carrying Americans from cruise ship quarantined in Japan during virus crisis lands in California.

READ| Cured Coronavirus patients in China donate plasma to save others: Report

More than 1,600 people have died from the novel coronavirus in China since it was first detected in the central city of Wuhan, and five others have died outside China.

The US has enacted a temporary travel ban on foreign nationals who have visited China and quarantine measures for its own citizens returning from the province at the epicenter of the outbreak.