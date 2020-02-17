Home World

French police arrest Russian activist, girlfriend for leaking politician's sex video

The Russian activist, Pyotr Pavlensky, said he leaked the video that forced the centrist ruling party's Benjamin Griveaux to bow out of the running for Paris mayor in next month's election.

Published: 17th February 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Arrested

For representational purposes

By AFP

PARIS: French police held a Russian activist and his girlfriend for questioning on Sunday over sex videos released online that brought down President Emmanuel Macron's favoured candidate for Paris mayor.

Pyotr Pavlensky said he leaked the video that forced the centrist ruling party's Benjamin Griveaux to bow out of the running for mayor in next month's election.

The activist, who received asylum in France in 2017 after several radical protests in Russia, was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fight at a New Year's party.

On Sunday, however, police turned their attention to the footage posted online this week showing a man masturbating, coupled with racy text messages sent to a woman.

The videos prompted Griveaux, a married father of three, to abruptly call off his mayoral campaign, a first in France, where politicians have in the past attempted to brush off sex scandals as private matters.

Pavlensky's French girlfriend, Alexandra de Taddeo, believed to have been the recipient of the videos sent in 2018, has also been arrested on charges of invasion of privacy and publishing images of a sexual nature without consent.

'Political porn'

Pavlensky, 35, and de Taddeo, 29, were both being questioned on Sunday at the headquarters of the criminal police in Paris.

On Friday, Pavlensky told AFP that he had posted the footage online in order to expose the "hypocrisy" of 42-year-old Griveaux and planned to post more material on a newly created "political porn platform".

Griveaux "is someone who constantly brings up family values, who says he wants to be the mayor of families and always cites his wife and children as an example. But he is doing the opposite," Pavlensky told France's Liberation daily.

Griveaux's lawyer, Richard Malka, hit back on Sunday, accusing "pseudo artists" of giving "morality lessons".

French media and politicians from across the spectrum have portrayed Griveaux, a former government spokesman, as the victim of a hatchet job.

"Everyone has the right to their secret garden," the speaker of the National Assembly, Richard Ferrand, told the Journal du Dimanche weekly, echoing a sentiment still widely held nine years after politicians' morals came under scrutiny in the Dominique Strauss-Kahn affair.

Griveaux's fall left Macron's Republic on the Move (LREM) party scrambling to find a replacement candidate for Paris mayor a month before the vote.

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn told AFP Sunday she would run in Griveaux's place.

"I'm going for it with the aim of winning," Buzyn, who has been leading France's response to the coronavirus outbreak, told AFP by telephone.

Macron hailed Buzyn's "courageous decision" to throw her hat in the ring for the Paris job, his office said.

The president swiftly chose Olivier Veran, an MP and doctor, to replace Buzyn at the health ministry.

Ill-started campaign

Griveaux's campaign had already been in trouble before the sex tape emerged, dragged down by a rebel candidacy from fellow Macron supporter and star mathematician Cedric Villani.

Recent polls had placed the official LREM candidate third, behind incumbent Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a Socialist, and conservative candidate Rachida Dati.

Griveaux had blamed the rebel candidacy of fellow Macron supporter and star mathematician Cedric Villani for his poor showing.

The polls showed Villani, who was booted out of LREM for failing to rally behind Griveaux, running in fifth place.

Raging against "apathy"

Pavlensky has a track record of causing outrage.

In 2013, he nailed his scrotum to Red Square to protest against the "apathy and political indifference" of Russian society.

Two years later, he doused the doors of the FSB secret police headquarters with petrol and set them on fire.

In October 2017, he set fire to the offices of the Bank of France on Place Bastille, site of the attack on an infamous prison at the start of the French revolution in 1789.

The activist, who has expressed support for France's "yellow vest" protest movement, was given a short jail sentence over that incident.

He is also accused of pulling a knife during a brawl at a New Year's Eve party in Paris in December.

Two guests at the party suffered minor knife wounds, according to the Mediapart investigative website.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
France RUSSIA Paris Benjamin Griveaux Benjamin Griveaux video
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp