Elon Musk calls Bill Gates 'underwhelming' for his new Porsche EV buy

Published: 18th February 2020 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bill Gates

Billionaire Bill Gates. (File | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday took a jibe at Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after the world's second-richest man declared he has bought his first EV -- Porsche Taycan.

Gates told a noted YouTube tech reviewer Marques Brownlee in an interview that he purchased his first-ever EV Porsche Taycan, calling the vehicle "very, very cool".

"My conversations with Gates have been underwhelming tbh (to be honest)," Musk tweeted to a user.

The initial EV Porsche Taycan Turbo S model starts at USD 185,000 while the entry-level Tesla Model 3 starts from USD 35,000.

In the interview, Brownlee asked Gates about his thoughts on Tesla's dominance in the electric vehicle market.

Gates acknowledged that Tesla is the cream of the crop when it comes to electric cars, adding that lots of manufacturers are moving to produce electric vehicles because Tesla's appeal has been increased over the past few years.

"Tesla, if you had to name one company, that's helped drive that, it's them," said Gates.

Musk has been tweeting his thoughts about tech honchos.

He recently questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's understanding of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and called Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos a "copycat".

Gates recently commissioned a USD 644 million hydrogen-powered superyacht. The plans of buying the superyacht were unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show in December last year.

