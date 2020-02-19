Home World

China, Southeast Asia hold emergency meet on deadly coronavirus outbreak

China and Southeast Asia among other regions could face deeper economic losses if travel restrictions, drastic actions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 drag on.

Published: 19th February 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak, which has infected some 70,500 people in China and killed over 1,700 in China. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

VIENTIANE: China's top diplomat arrived Wednesday in Laos for an emergency meeting with counterparts from Southeast Asian countries, which have expressed alarm over a viral outbreak that started in China.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to discuss the crisis with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations over dinner Wednesday in the Laotian capital of Vientiane then hold broader formal talks the following day.

Six countries in the 10-nation bloc have confirmed cases of the new virus that causes COVID-19.

China and the United States have separately engaged the ASEAN bloc of more than 600 million people on an array of interests, from promoting trade and investment to addressing thorny security issues like the long-seething South China Sea territorial disputes.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Passengers leave Japan quarantined ship as China death toll crosses 2,000

Wang did not speak to reporters at Vientiane's airport but he and the ASEAN ministers were expected to issue a joint statement after the meeting on Thursday.

China and Southeast Asia among other regions could face deeper economic losses if travel restrictions and other drastic actions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 drag on after being detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

More than 70,000 have been infected globally, with more than 2,000 deaths being reported mostly in China.

ASEAN leaders expressed "serious concerns over the outbreak" in a joint statement this week and added that the epidemic "poses severe challenges to the well-being of the peoples and the development of our respective countries and the region and the world."

They pledged to intensify "timely sharing" of information within the bloc and with China and the World Health Organization.

While affirming policies of maintaining ASEAN economies and borders open, the heads of state underscored "the need to coordinate and standardize measures to ensure proper health inspection at borders and entry points of ASEAN member states."

Alarm over the contagion has prompted Malaysia to bar the transit of cruise ship passengers after an American woman from the MS Westerdam tested positive for the virus.

She was among 145 passengers who flew from Cambodia to Malaysia on Friday.

The Westerdam was turned away from four Asian ports before Cambodia allowed it to dock in Sihanoukville.

Other engagements by China and ASEAN have been affected by the outbreak.

A meeting of Chinese and ASEAN diplomats involved in negotiating a regional "code of conduct" to prevent clashes in the disputed South China Sea was postponed in Brunei early this month, according to two Southeast Asian diplomats, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to discuss the matter publicly.

China was to host a meeting with four ASEAN members located along the Mekong River but moved the talks to Laos this week due to the outbreak and sought a separate meeting with all its member states to discuss the epidemic, the two diplomats said.

Laos has not reported any infection, along with Indonesia, Brunei and Myanmar.

The rest of ASEAN, including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Cambodia, have had varying numbers of confirmed infections.

The first fatality outside mainland China had been in the Philippines.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus outbreak COVID-19 Wang Yi
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp