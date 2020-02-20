Notable drop in coronavirus, number of new cases rose by just 394, says China
The new figures on Thursday followed an effort in the epicenter of the outbreak, the city of Wuhan, to go door-to-door to find every infected person.
Published: 20th February 2020 09:08 AM | Last Updated: 20th February 2020 09:08 AM
BEIJING: China says the number the of new virus cases rose by just 394 from the previous day, with a rise in the death of 114.
Most of the tens of thousands of cases have been in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital.
The new daily figure is a notable drop from the 1,749 cases recorded the previous day.