Home World

UK government denies report over bullying row involving Home Secretary Priti Patel

The report quoted sources as saying that Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill has been dragged into the row after Patel demanded the removal of her Permanent Secretary Sir Philip Rutnam.

Published: 20th February 2020 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

In this file dated Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, British Lawmaker Priti Patel, the Home Secretary leaves 10 Downing Street in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The UK's Indian-origin Home Secretary Priti Patel was engulfed in a bullying row within her ministry after a media report claimed that she demanded the removal of her Permanent Secretary, prompting the Home Office to issue a categorical denial.

Patel, an ally of Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has been in charge of the important ministry since July last year, is allegedly at war with her senior-most civil servant and has reportedly been accused of creating an "atmosphere of fear" within the Home Office.

"We have not received any formal complaints and we take the welfare of our staff extremely seriously," said a UK Home Office spokesperson.

The allegations emerged in The Times newspaper, which quoted sources as saying that Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill has been dragged into the row after Patel demanded the removal of her Permanent Secretary Sir Philip Rutnam.

Patel and Rutnam are said to be at odds with each other and described as "not the right fit", a complicated situation for a minister and her top civil servant within a government department.

"Multiple sources inside the department have accused the Home Secretary of bullying, belittling officials in meetings, making unreasonable demands and creating an atmosphere of fear," the newspaper report said.

It has prompted counter claims from supporters and allies of the minister, including UK business minister Nadhim Zahawi coming to her defence when asked to comment on the bullying allegations.

"I've known Priti for 25 years. She's utterly professional, works night and day to deliver for the country and her constituents. She is a brilliant, collegiate team player," Zahawi told LBC Radio.

The row emerged a day after Patel made one of her biggest policy announcements as Home Secretary, as she unveiled the UK's new points-based immigration system to attract the "brightest and the best" from around the world.

The new system is pitched as a "firm and fair" mechanism that will treat all migrants, including Indians, equally after the free movement of people from within the European Union (EU) comes to an end on December 31 this year at the end of the Brexit transition period.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priti Patel Boris Johnson Sir Mark Sedwill Sir Philip Rutnam
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp