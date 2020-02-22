Home World

Lack of clearance from China delaying IAF flight for Indians' evacuation: Embassy

Meanwhile, over 100 Indians who are in touch with the Indian embassy to board the flight are increasingly getting restive.

Published: 22nd February 2020 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Agricultural and Wholesale Products Center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Agricultural and Wholesale Products Center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: As over 100 Indians stuck in China's coronavirus-hit Hubei province anxiously await their evacuation, the Indian embassy here has informed the stranded nationals that the delay for a special flight from India to bring them home was due to lack of clearance from the Chinese government.

India operated two Air India special flights to Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei and the epicentre of the COVID-19, early this month and evacuated 647 Indians and seven Maldivians.

India has announced its plan to send Indian Air Force's biggest plane C-17 Globemaster with medical supplies to China as well as to evacuate remaining Indians numbering over 100.

It has also offered to evacuate nationals from the neighbouring countries, depending on the space availability.

In a note to over 100 Indians who opted to be evacuated, the embassy while explaining the reasons for the delay urged them to stay calm and take good care of themselves and wait for evacuation instructions.

India says the third flight which is also carrying relief medical supplies for China is delayed as it has not received permissions from the Chinese government yet.

WATCH | Aamir Khan urges Chinese fans to take precautions against coronavirus

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang in his online media briefing on Friday denied any delay, but did not provide any reason for China not granting the required permission for the flight to go to Wuhan.

Indian officials say China has not assigned any reasons for the delay yet.

"We are continuously pursuing with the Chinese authorities necessary clearance for the relief flight at the earliest. The Chinese side has not yet given these clearances despite being requested to do so," the embassy note said.

"We will intimate you all as soon as we get the same from the Chinese side," it said.

"In the meantime, we would advise you all to take adequate rest and good care of your health. As mentioned earlier, if you are facing any problems related to the availability of food or water or any other issue at your place of residence, do let us know by messaging Embassy officials directly and we will pursue it with the relevant Chinese authorities," it said.

Meanwhile, over 100 Indians who are in touch with the Indian embassy to board the flight are increasingly getting restive in view of the prevailing situation.

ALSO READ: Italian towns on lockdown; untraceable clusters of virus found in S Korea, Singapore, Iran

The embassy in a note sent through group chat informed them that the flight was ready but it had not received the permission so far.

"We do realise that some of you are getting apprehensive due to the delays and some others are posting speculative information. We would urge you all to remain calm and wait for further updates from the Embassy," it said.

"Please note that we will give you all at least four hours notice to get ready before the arrival of vehicles for pickup," it said.

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus has gone up to to 2,345 with 109 more deaths reported, while the confirmed cases have risen to 76,288, Chinese health officials said on Saturday.

Among the new deaths, 106 were from the Hubei Province, the epicentre of the virus, and one each from Hebei province, Shanghai and Xinjiang.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Coronavirus Chinese Government Wuhan Hubei
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp