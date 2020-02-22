Home World

London police charge homeless man with mosque stabbing

Several regulars at the Regent's Park area mosque in northwest London said they had seen Horton attend a few services in the past year.

LONDON: London police on Saturday charged a 29-year-old homeless man with causing grievous bodily harm and possessing an illegal knife he used to stab a mosque leader during prayers.

Suspect Daniel Horton stabbed London Central Mosque's muazzin Raafat Maglad during daily prayers on Thursday. London police quickly ruled out a terror motive.

Maglad was treated at a London hospital and returned to the mosque for Friday's evening service with his arm wrapped in a sling, "I forgive him. I feel very sorry for him," Maglad told reporters on Friday.

"To me, as a Muslim, I don't need to put any hatred in my heart".

Horton will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court for a preliminary hearing later Saturday.

