Home World

Londoners rally for Assange ahead of extradition hearing

Any ruling is likely to be appealed by the losing side and Assange could remain locked up in a high security London prison for many more months.

Published: 22nd February 2020 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Demonstrators march to protest against the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, in London, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Demonstrators march to protest against the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, in London, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: A few hundred protesters marched across central London Saturday to call on Britain to reject WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to the United States at hearings that start next week.

A London court is to meet Monday to assess Washington's request to hand over the media freedoms activist so he can be tried for releasing classified files in 2010 about US campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The 48-year-old Australian is facing 18 counts - 17 of them under the US Espionage Act - that could see him sentenced to prison terms of up to 175 years.

Supporters of Assange's freedom gathered outside the Australian government's representative office and then marched though central London for a rally outside parliament.

Some chanted "journalism is not a crime" and held up banners mocking Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The UK government plays no formal role in the extradition case.

Monday's hearing is expected to last a week and then resume for a second session starting on May 18.

Any ruling is likely to be appealed by the losing side and Assange could remain locked up in a high security London prison for many more months.

"I don't really understand why Julian is in jail here," Assange's father John Shipton told the crowd on London's Parliament Square.

Others attending included Pink Floyd rock group co-founder Roger Waters and Greece's former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis.

Fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood wore a neon green paper halo with the word "angel" written in black marker.

Assange was "the angel of democracy," she explained.

The case was injected with a dose of intrigue last week when the defence claimed US President Donald Trump had promised to pardon Assange if he denied Russia leaked emails of his 2016 election rival's campaign.

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russian GRU military intelligence agencies hacked the servers of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in the runup to the November vote.

WikiLeaks then published the stolen emails.

Assange has previously said that he received them from through his website's anonymous file sharing system and had no idea who obtained them first.

The DNC hack plays no role in the US case against Assange and Trump denied promising a pardon.

But the court said last week that the evidence was admissable.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Julian Assange Julian Assange extradition Wikileaks founder Julian Assange United States Britain WikiLeaks
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp