Twitter has a field day after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak posts picture of 'Tea break'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rishi Sunak, Britain's newly appointed Finance Minister took to Twitter to post a photograph of himself making tea for his team during his tea break and immediately got trolled.

Sunak tweeted a photograph of himself holding a kettle, along with a cup and a colossal bag of Yorkshire Tea. In the caption, he wrote that he was brewing tea for his team amid Budget preparations. He also said that Yorkshire tea was beyond all comparisons.

As the post went viral, several Twitter users responded and flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "If the ratio of cups to volume of that teapot is a sign of your maths ability, then this budget is going to be interesting."

Quick Budget prep break making tea for the team. Nothing like a good Yorkshire brew. pic.twitter.com/zhoQM9Ksho — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 21, 2020

Another wrote, "How much are @YorkshireTea sponsoring you by? £100k? You're a millionaire, you don't need the money. I can't believe that they are using you to endorse their products. I'm never going to buy Yorkshire Tea again. Companies should not show political bias. Back to PG Tips & Tetleys."

"Nice try but who actually made the staff the tea when the camera had finished (sic.)?" asked one user.

A user remarked, "Use full fat milk and don't forget the cardamoms."

Indian-origin Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak was appointed UK's new Chancellor of the Exchequer as incumbent Sajid Javid quit over differences with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a cabinet reshuffle on following Brexit.

Sunak, 39, is married to Akshata, the daughter of Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy. He was Chief Secretary to the Treasury since July 2019.