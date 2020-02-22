Home World

Twitter has a field day after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak posts picture of 'Tea break'

As the post went viral, several Twitter users responded and flooded the social media with their reactions.

Published: 22nd February 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak. (Photo| Twittter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rishi Sunak, Britain's newly appointed Finance Minister took to Twitter to post a photograph of himself making tea for his team during his tea break and immediately got trolled.

Sunak tweeted a photograph of himself holding a kettle, along with a cup and a colossal bag of Yorkshire Tea. In the caption, he wrote that he was brewing tea for his team amid Budget preparations. He also said that Yorkshire tea was beyond all comparisons.

As the post went viral, several Twitter users responded and flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "If the ratio of cups to volume of that teapot is a sign of your maths ability, then this budget is going to be interesting."

Another wrote, "How much are @YorkshireTea sponsoring you by? £100k? You're a millionaire, you don't need the money. I can't believe that they are using you to endorse their products. I'm never going to buy Yorkshire Tea again. Companies should not show political bias. Back to PG Tips & Tetleys."

READ| To present first UK Budget on March 11 as scheduled: Chancellor Rishi Sunak

"Nice try but who actually made the staff the tea when the camera had finished (sic.)?" asked one user.

A user remarked, "Use full fat milk and don't forget the cardamoms."

Indian-origin Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak was appointed UK's new Chancellor of the Exchequer as incumbent Sajid Javid quit over differences with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a cabinet reshuffle on following Brexit.

Sunak, 39, is married to Akshata, the daughter of Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy. He was Chief Secretary to the Treasury since July 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishi Sunak Tea break
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp