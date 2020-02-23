Home World

Iran now says sixth person dead of new coronavirus

People are being treated for the virus in at least four different cities, including the capital, Tehran, where some pharmacies had already run out of masks.

Published: 23rd February 2020 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TEHRAN: Authorities in Iran have reported a sixth death from the new virus that emerged in China.

The governor of Markazi province told the official IRNA news agency Saturday that tests of a patient who recently died in the central city of Arak was positive for the virus.

Ali Aghazadeh said the person who died was suffering from a heart problem, too.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian health authorities reported a fifth death from the new virus and said the fatality was among 10 new confirmed cases of the virus in Iran.

ALSO READ: Italian towns on lockdown; untraceable clusters of virus found in S Korea, Singapore, Iran

So far, 28 cases have been confirmed in Iran, including at least five of the six who died.

People are being treated for the virus in at least four different cities, including the capital, Tehran, where some pharmacies had already run out of masks and hand sanitizer.

Other cities are Qom, Arak and Rasht.

