Home World

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asks government to draft policy to combat Coronavirus

According to Abe, the basic policy will involve providing information to the public and companies, as well as implementing measures to curb the spread of infection and provide medical services.

Published: 23rd February 2020 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (File | AP)

By IANS

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday ordered his government to promptly draw up a basic policy to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic in Japan.

Abe told a government task force to build a system to provide necessary medical services focused on preventing people infected with the pneumonia-causing virus from becoming seriously ill, Xinhua news agency reported.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus scare - Quarantine questioned as Japan woman tests positive after leaving cruise

According to Abe, the basic policy will involve providing information to the public and companies, as well as implementing measures to curb the spread of infection and provide medical services to patients.

"Curbing the speed of an increase in the number of patients is extremely important to contain an epidemic," he said, citing rising cases of infection from unknown routes in multiple regions of the country.

Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato will lead the work to draft the policy. He said earlier that the policy will be announced possibly on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus outbreak - 'Red' alert issued in South Korea as death toll rises to five

Meanwhile, Abe requested the authorities to step up monitoring the health conditions of people who have disembarked from the Diamond Princess, a coronavirus-hit cruise ship docked in Yokohama, after they tested negative for the virus.

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 770 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan. Most of them are passengers and crew members of the quarantined vessel.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Corornavirus outbreak Shinzo Abe COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp