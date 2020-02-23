Home World

Japan reports third Coronavirus cruise ship death, 57 more infected

With the new cases, 691 people have been infected on the ship or nearly one-fifth of the ship's original population of 3,711.

Published: 23rd February 2020 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess anchors at the Yokohama Port, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Yokohama, Japan.

The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess anchors at the Yokohama Port, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Yokohama, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: A cruise ship passenger who had been hospitalized after testing positive for the new virus died on Sunday, the third fatality from the Diamond Princess, Japan's health ministry said.

The ministry also announced 57 more cases of infections from the ship, including 55 crew members still on board and two passengers who had infected roommates and are in a prolonged quarantine at a government facility.

With the new cases, 691 people have been infected on the ship, or nearly one-fifth of the ship's original population of 3,711.

ALSO READ: Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asks government to draft policy to combat Coronavirus

Japan has confirmed a total of 826 cases and four deaths from the virus, which first emerged in China, including those on the ship.

The latest fatality is a Japanese man in his 80s who was among the first group of people developing symptoms when Japanese health authorities ordered a 14-day quarantine of the ship on February 5, Masami Sakoi, a health ministry official, said at a televised news conference.

The man already had symptoms when the ship returned to Yokohama near Tokyo for the quarantine and was taken to a hospital, according to a ministry statement.

Three other people, all in their 80s, have died from the virus in Japan, including two former passengers of the ship.

Dozens of confirmed cases that continue to be reported from the ship have prompted criticisms and concerns that Japan's quarantine might have been inadequate.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus outbreak - 'Red' alert issued in South Korea as death toll rises to five

Japanese officials say they did their best given the challenging situation on the ship and the large number of people they had to deal with.

On Saturday, a former passenger in her 60s tested positive for the virus after getting off the ship and taking a train home.

Her husband, who traveled with her, tested negative again.

More than 100 cases outside of the ship have been confirmed across Japan.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking at Sunday's government task force meeting, raised concerns about some cases of infection that are of unclear transmission routes.

Abe said that Japan is at a crucial phase in preventing a widespread infection and that it is necessary to implement reliable and effective measures to stop the further spread of the virus.

Japan's health minister, Katsunobu Kato, speaking to reporters later Sunday, said the situation in the country is "just about to hit an acceleration phase." 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Japan Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp